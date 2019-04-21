close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
April 21, 2019

Bad selection

Newspost

 
It was very sad to hear that both M Asif and M Amir have been dropped from the World Cup squad. This is grave injustice to not only these players but more so to meritocracy. Imam-ul-Haq has been selected on criteria that are beyond comprehension. So the possibilities of cronyism cannot be ruled out.

Dropping these players will make it more difficult for Sarfraz, and could take the cup away from us. For that, the sole responsibility will lie with the selection committee.

Muhammad Muslim Shaikh

Islamabad

