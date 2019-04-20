70 skill development centres on the cards

Islamabad : Declaring skill development imperative for national progress, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said 70 centres were being set up across the country along modern lines to impart vocational and technical training to youths in line with international standards.

Addressing the Pakistan Summit here, the minister said the addition of skill development subject in the curriculum was imperative to meet the demands of the job market and reduce unemployment in the country.

“As vocational and technical education is necessary to produce skilled workforce, we are examining models of technical studies existing in other countries,” he said.

The minister said a large number of degree holders didn’t get jobs just because they lacked the required skills.

He said he would ensure the upgrading of the primary syllabus.

Shafqat Mehmood said the education sector faced serious issues in terms of quality and therefore, the government with the help of experts was identifying them for resolution.

He said 58 per cent of literacy rate was a cause of concern for the government, so deliberations were underway to come up with corrective measures.

The minister said the government was embracing modern technology to bring significant changes in the education. The adult literacy programme launched in the past did not yield desired results, he said

Shafqat Mehmood said the government was planning to introduce an online programme for illiterate adults so that the aspirants could get education through their mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

He said the ministry had also decided to start online faculty development programmes to enhance the capacity of teachers.

The minister said the cabinet was committed to achieving the targets set by Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan a prosperous state.

“Education is beyond politics and we all need to work jointly to further this cause,” he said.

The minister said the government was also working on a number of projects to enhance the education standards in the country.

He said efforts were underway to scale up literacy rate from 58 per cent to 70 per cent by the end of the government’s five years term.