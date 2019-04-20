close
Sat Apr 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

‘CPEC to reposition Pakistan’

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has helped shape a new economic geography that could lead to proximity-led development and shared prosperity in the region.

He was speaking to the participants of the International CPEC Workshop organised by the National Defence University on Friday.

Sharif said more and more regions were using proximity as a competitive advantage and CPEC was facilitating proximity-led development. Appreciating the relationship between Pakistan and China, he said the government wanted CPEC to be a multidimensional initiative to bring foreign direct investment parallel to infrastructure development.

“Private capital is being attracted not only from China but also from UAE, Qatar, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business