‘CPEC to reposition Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment Chairman Haroon Sharif said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has helped shape a new economic geography that could lead to proximity-led development and shared prosperity in the region.

He was speaking to the participants of the International CPEC Workshop organised by the National Defence University on Friday.

Sharif said more and more regions were using proximity as a competitive advantage and CPEC was facilitating proximity-led development. Appreciating the relationship between Pakistan and China, he said the government wanted CPEC to be a multidimensional initiative to bring foreign direct investment parallel to infrastructure development.

“Private capital is being attracted not only from China but also from UAE, Qatar, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia,” he added.