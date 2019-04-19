Imran off to Iran on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day official visit to Iran from Sunday.He is visiting Iran on the invitation of President Hassan Rouhani and it will be the first visit of the prime minister to Iran. The visit will include a brief stopover in Mashhad before arriving in Tehran for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership. The prime minister will also call on Iranian supreme leader Syed Ali Khamenei besides holding consultations with President Hassan Rouhani. He will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Iran

Meanwhile, Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardost called on the prime minister in Islamabad on Thursday. Matters pertaining to the prime minister’s upcoming visit to Iran were discussed.