Fri Apr 19, 2019
BR
Bureau report
April 19, 2019

Regi residents want uninterrupted power supply

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The residents of Regi Model Town are facing difficulties due to faulty electricity supply system.

They have complained that the electricity system in the Regi Model Town was badly damaged due to the recent rains. They said the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) officials temporarily restored the electricity, but after some time due to rains and bad weather the system again stopped working and they had to face hours long power cuts.

The residents said they had informed the Pesco chief, chief engineer, Khyber Circle, XEN and other relevant officials to address the issue, but to no avail. They said that there was no Pesco complaint office in the Regi Model Town and the citizens had to travel eight kilometres distance for registering a complaint.

