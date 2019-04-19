Opposition walks out of Sindh PA during 18th Amendment debate

KARACHI: The PTI led Opposition once again walked out of the Sindh Assembly after strongly objecting and protesting against discussing the apprehensions about rolling back the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The Sindh Assembly commenced discussion on the 18th Amendment on an adjournment motion moved by PPP lawmaker Ghazala Siyal. The PTI's Leader of Opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi objected to discussing the amendment when there is no proposal under discussion to undo it. The Opposition legislators after protesting during the ensuing discussion on the 18th Amendment walked out from the house.

Speaking on her resolution, MPA Ghazala Siyal said the federal government is busy depreciating rupee and causing price-hike of the essential commodities and it doesn't have the time to understand the importance of the 18th Amendment. She said the federal government instead of protecting the 18th Amendment is more interested in showing vengeance against the Opposition and rendering people homeless. Siyal praised former president and PPP Co Chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari for being the architect of devolving powers to the provinces in accordance with the Constitution.

Another PPP MPA Saleem Baloch said the PPP would always remain steadfast in its resolve to protect the 18th Amendment. He said had the 18th Amendment been passed earlier, East Pakistan would not have seceded. Sindh Parliamentary Affairs’ Minister Mukesh, Kumar Chawla, lamented the Opposition walk out from the house saying the treasury benches are used to such antics of the Opposition as they always boycott the assembly on every such important occasion instead of participating in serious discussion.

Earlier speaking on a point of order, Opposition PTI's MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said killing of innocent citizens at the hands of police is becoming more frequent. He said seven people have lost their lives due to police firing in last three months. Zaman said the Sindh chief minster takes cognizance of such incidents but his directions remained unheeded by the Police. He said robbery incidents are occurring at a dangerous pace while the province is without a home minister.

He said lawlessness is on the rise including snatching of motorcycles despite lengthy speeches of Sindh CM on this issue, in which he also talks about police reforms. Earlier, the Sindh Minster for Prisons informed the house during question hour that jail inmates are being provided food in accordance with the WHO standards. He said every inmate is being given food having 2,800 to 3,300 calories every day.

The provincial minister said that there are 171 patients of Hepatitis in Central Jail Karachi, 12 in Hyderabad Prison, 42 in Sukkur, 46 in Larkana, eight in Khairpur, 424 in Mirpurkhas, 154 in Sanghar, 55 in Badin, 481 such patients in Jacobabad. In all there were such 2,847 patients in Sindh jails who are being treated under a special programme of Sindh CM.