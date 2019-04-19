close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
April 19, 2019

Corporal punishment

April 19, 2019

Both government and private teachers in Pakistan are very irresponsible and cruel in the way they treat their students. We keep hearing how teachers brutally beat up their students; and we have had several such cases reported in the media. The recent case of Bibi Noreen from a government school in Mastung should be taken note of by the government. The student reportedly only wanted to jump a class, due to which the teacher beat her with so much force that the student got severely injured, with wounds all over her body.

Corporal punishment is very common in educational institutions in the country. The way such cases come to light shows that authorities have failed to take note of such issues. The government needs to make sure that such action is dealt with severely and should ensure that there is no place for any such teacher in any institution in the country.

Sahar A Karim

Turbat

