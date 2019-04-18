Body on Billion Tree Tsunami Programme raises objections

PESHAWAR: The parliamentary committee appointed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to enquire into the alleged corruption and irregularities in Billion Tree Tsunami Programme has raised objections on the process for the programme, funds, distribution of samplings and selection of land for plantation.

The committee decided to visit the sites of the programme, including Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, on April 25 and also sought the list of the officials against whom action had been taken. This was decided in the first meeting of the parliamentary committee held in the KP Assembly Secretariat with Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai in the chair.

The opposition members of the committee, Akram Khan Durrani, Khush Dil Khan, Moulana Lutf-ur Rehman, Shagufta Malik, Sardar Yusuf and Inayatulla also attended the meeting. They raised the objections and sought the list of the officials against whom action had been taken.

The government members of the committee said no organised corruption was committed in the Billion Tree Project and action had been taken against 350 officials, including conservator and DFO, on negligence and error. They said proceedings were going on against several other officials.