close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
April 18, 2019

Bayern open football school in Addis Ababa

Sports

AFP
April 18, 2019

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have opened their first football school in Africa, the German giants announced Wednesday, with the new facility located in Ethiopia´s capital Addis Ababa.

The reigning Bundesliga champions announced that they had signed a deal with the Ethiopian Football Federation (EFF), launching a partnership which will involve coaching exchanges and the development of local players.

The club have launched similar projects in Singapore, China, Thailand, Japan and the USA in recent years, but this is the first such school they have opened in Africa. “The FC Bayern Football School in Ethiopia will allow us to get closer to our fans in Africa and to make an important contribution to the development of football in Africa,” said Bayern´s head of internationalisation and strategy Joerg Wacker.

Wacker opened the school, which hosted an under-17 tournament in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, alongside former Bayern striker Giovane Elber and Bavarian Minister President Markus Soeder, who is in Ethiopia on a diplomatic trip.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports