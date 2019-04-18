Multi-pronged strategy against elimination of drugs adopted

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan briefed the visiting Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) team of National Institute of Management (NIM),the police spokesman said here Wednesday.

Mid-Career Management Course team of National Institute of management Lahore comprising of 17 officers paid a visit to Central Police Office Islamabad. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan alongwith DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din Syed, SSP (CTF) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, AIG (Operations) Dr Sardar Ghias Gul were also in attendance.

The visiting delegation was given detailed presentation by DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Falki about the initiatives taken by IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan since taking his charge for the last five months. Then IGP Islamabad held a question answer session with the visiting delegation. The IGP said that since taking his charge he has adopted multi-pronged strategy against elimination of drugs, land mafia and crime prevention/detection.

The IGP dilated upon the various initiatives including mass reshuffling, posting/transfers of officers in all ranks. Accountability mechanism against police officials involved in corruption, misbehaviour with citizens has been vigorously pursued. Capacity building in terms of training is a regular feature of Islamabad Police.

The IGP also informed the visiting delegation due to proactive policing 35% crime rate is reduced. In order to change Thana culture, real time videos have been prepared and from next week onward comprehensive training would take place. The IGP also informed the visiting delegation about the on-going drug awareness seminars and initiatives in terms of gender-mainstreaming. Until now fourteen police stations have been detailed with female desk officers.