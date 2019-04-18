Efficient means to resolve energy crisis stressed

LAHORE: Speakers at a workshop have stressed the need to conserve energy and utilise efficient means of power to curb energy crisis. They were addressing the workshop jointly organised by Punjab University Department of Electrical Engineering and Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency.

Additional Chief Secretary for Energy Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, University of Jhang Vice-Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir, Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dean Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, PEECA Programme Manager Abdul Rehman, Department of Electrical Engineering Incharge Dr Azhar Naeem, Dr Kamran Abid, faculty members and a number of technical experts from public and private sector attended the workshop. Addressing the workshop, Dr Pervaiz said Pakistan had abundance of natural resources and it had the capacity to end energy crisis in near future.

However, he said, there was a dire need to ensure wise use of energy by adopting efficient energy means. He said gone were the days when there was 12 hours long load shedding in cities while situation in small towns was worse.