Man arrested for cyber-crime in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for sharing private pictures of a woman and her family on the social media and lodged a case on Wednesday. An official said that the FIA team arrested one Nisar Ali, a resident of Sufaid Dheri, in a raid for posting private pictures of a woman from Kohat. The official said the accused was also running fake accounts to circulate pictures of women in a bid to harm their reputation.
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for sharing private pictures of a woman and her family on the social media and lodged a case on Wednesday. An official said that the FIA team arrested one Nisar Ali, a resident of Sufaid Dheri, in a raid for posting private pictures of a woman from Kohat. The official said the accused was also running fake accounts to circulate pictures of women in a bid to harm their reputation.