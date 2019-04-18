Man arrested for cyber-crime in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for sharing private pictures of a woman and her family on the social media and lodged a case on Wednesday. An official said that the FIA team arrested one Nisar Ali, a resident of Sufaid Dheri, in a raid for posting private pictures of a woman from Kohat. The official said the accused was also running fake accounts to circulate pictures of women in a bid to harm their reputation.