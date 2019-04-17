Jimmy Engineer selected for Habib Jalib Peace Award

LAHORE: World-renowned Pakistani artist, peace activist and social crusader Jimmy Engineer has been selected for Habib Jalib Peace Award for 2019 in appreciation and recognition of his meritorious services in the field of art and social work.

Habib Jalib Peace Award Committee, according to an announcement, will present the Peace Award to Jimmy Engineer at a function to be held at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on April 30, 2019 to mark observance of 26th death anniversary of popular revolutionary poet Habib Jalib.

Habib Jalib Peace Award so far has been given to 12 prominent personalities from different fields in recognition and appreciation of their services in respective fields starting from 2007 till 2018. The recipients of Habib Jalib Peace Award so far include Mr Sobhogayan Chandani, Aitzaz Ahsan, Abdul Sattar Edhi, Prof Dr Adeebul Hassan Rizvi, Dr Ruth Pfau, Justice (r) Fakharuddin G. Ebrahim, Meraj Muhammad Khan, Abdul Hameed Chhapra, Justice (r) Rana Bhagwandas, Dr Abdul Hai Baloch, Abid Hasan Minto and Comrade Jam Saqi.

In December 2018, Jinnah Society had conferred the Jinnah Award comprised of gold medal on Jimmy Engineer and SOS Children’s Village Founder President Mrs Souriya Anwar in recognition of their services to Pakistan in their respective fields.