Crackdown on illegal trade of human organs ordered

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has directed the authorities concerned to initiate grand operation throughout the province against those involved in the illegal business of sale and purchase of human organs.

She was chairing a meeting of Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority in Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education office here on Tuesday. Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafer, Mian Zahid Rahman and Salman Shahid were also present.

The matters regarding performance of Punjab Human Organs Transplantation Authority, sub-office of the authority in Rawalpindi and other administrative affairs came under discussion during the meeting.

Punjab HOTA Director General Dr Faisal Masood briefed the meeting on the overall performance of the organisation. Dr Yasmeen Rashid said 100 per cent transparency and merit would be ensured in the new recruitments. Legislation is being carried out against those involved in heinous act of sale and purchase of human organs, she said.

15,000 health posts: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said the basic purpose of celebrating the World Health Day is to ensure justice by providing best healthcare facilities to the patients in public sector hospitals. She expressed these views while addressing a seminar in connection with World Health Day at Institute of Public Health on Tuesday. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, Allama Iqbal Medical College former Principal Prof Mahmood Shaukat, Chief of WHO Punjab Dr Jamshed Ahmed and Institute of Public Health Dean Dr Zarafshan Tahir were also present.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said the Punjab government, in a short period, had recruited 10,000 doctors and paramedical staff in the health sector. In the next phase 15,000 vacant posts will be filled on 100 per cent merit.

She said the PTI government was providing Sehat Insaf Card to 30 million people of 7.2 million families living their lives below the poverty line. Now people of the rural area can get free-of-cost treatment facilities worth Rs72,000 respectfully in public as well as private sector hospitals. She said the government was spending the tax money on people’s welfare. The government has allocated major share of the budget for rehabilitating the health sector.

She called the issuance of Sehat Insaf Card to disable people a remarkable initiative. She said the number of beds was being increased in public sector hospitals. Under the prime minister’s health initiatives, rehabilitation work on the hospitals in eight major districts of the province is speedily being carried out. The mother and childcare hospitals are being established in five major districts of Punjab, the minister said.