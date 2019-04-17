How was I pardoned when I didn’t ask for it? ex-AGP

LAHORE: Ahmad Awais, who recently resigned as the Advocate General Punjab (AGP), has wondered how come he was pardoned (by the court) when he didn’t ask for it.

Addressing lawyers general house meeting at Aiwan-e-Adl under the auspices of Lahore Bar Association here on Tuesday, he related the circumstances under which he had to tender his resignation.

He said that lawyers would have to offer more sacrifices for supremacy of democracy, constitution and the rule of law. Without naming anyone, he said three judges violated the constitution and did not abide by their oath of office. He said he was not allowed to speak in the court. His mic was not working, and therefore he had to speak in a louder voice. At this, it was alleged that “I wanted to pressurise the court.

“An order was issued without giving me an opportunity to clear my position, and it was in the order that I had committed a contempt of court and asked for submitting an apology.

“Later on, it was said in the verdict that the court had pardoned me. I wonder how I was pardoned when I didn’t offer any apology verbally or in writing.”

The lawyer said everything could be ignored and forgiven but not the violation of the constitution and the law of the land.