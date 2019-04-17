WORLD CUP SQUAD: Pakistan likely to have a four-pronged pace attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selectors are likely to bank on an experienced four-pronged pace attack spearheaded by Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the World Cup starting in England from May 30.

As the last date for submission of final teams (April 23) draws closer, the PCB selectors are giving final touches to the squad to be announced tomorrow (Thursday).

Unlike the previous World Cup, in which teams were divided into groups, this year’s tournament will be played on a round robin single league basis just as the 1992 World Cup format.

Hasan and Shaheen will spearhead the four-pronged pace attack that will also include Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf will be there to assist these pacers. Chances are that seamer Mohammad Abbas and youngster Mohammad Hasnain might miss the bus.

The selectors have no option but to look for Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim when it comes to narrowing down their selection on the best available spin duo for the World Cup. Imad, who is yet to reach fitness level benchmark of 17.4, has got powerful credentials to earn a place in the World Cup team. His recent performance with the bat and ball makes him one of the favourites for the 15-member team.

When it comes to the selection of batsmen in the fifteen-member squad, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail and Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) are automatic selections on the team. Hence to say that 13 places in the squad have already booked would be no exaggeration. The tussle is for rest of the two. Mohammad Hafeez looked like filling the 14th place more because of his ability to bowl some tight overs in between. Hafeez would be having no fears to be called for his suspect action as even if umpires or match referees do so he would be having full World Cup to bowl before going under action test or rehabilitation programme.

As Hafeez has already announced that upcoming World Cup would be his swansong, the selectors would possibly prefer to take risk.

It seems that Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali are fighting for the last available slot in the team. In case the selectors prefer a hard hitter then Asif would be there else Rizwan is having good chances of making it to the team.

Mohammad Nawaz and Abid Ali could well accompany the team to England for initial phase that would see national outfit playing 11 matches before start of the World Cup. In all, a 17-member squad will initially travel to England.

Likely squad for World Cup: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan/Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imamul Haq, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Usman Shinwari. Reserves to be selected for series against England: Mohammad Nawaz and Abid Ali.