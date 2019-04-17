Nation must be united against terrorism, says Bilawal

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said everyone must be united in the war against terrorism and criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over its “double standards”.

“No one can fight extremism alone but we have to decide for the future,” Bilawal said at a news conference here on Tuesday, following his condolence call to the Hazara community. Last Friday, a suicide attack in Quetta’s Hazarganji vegetable market claimed at least 20 lives and injured dozens.

“The government has to decide. For how long will they continue with their double standards?” he asked. “We need to fight this extremist mindset. When we ask for justice we are called an enemy of the state. When I speak against banned organisations, I’m branded an enemy of the state,” Bilawal was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Bilawal said the PPP stands with the Hazara community in their hour of sorrow and assured them of the party’s complete support. He added the Hazara community has been going through this agony for many years. “My family has also been through this animosity and extremism — that has stung all of us,” he added.

Bilawal further said he is also “the son of a martyr and will not sit quietly”, and would play his role to end extremism in country. “We have to fight terrorism together and we have to protect the oppressed,” he added.Earlier, he visited the families of the Hazarganji blast victims and extended his condolences and offered Fatiha.