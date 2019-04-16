‘Expats keen to invest in Pakistan’

LAHORE: UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) President Amjad Khan has said that expat Pakistanis in the United Kingdom were keen to make investment of billions of rupees in Pakistan through joint ventures, a statement said on Monday.

In a meeting with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers, he said, UK being the fastest growing economy in the European Union, has a huge potential for Pakistani businessmen to have joint ventures with their counterparts. The process of globalisation is bringing the people closer and there is a need to learn from the experiences of each other, he added.

Exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost the bilateral trade. These marketing tools need to be studied by the chambers and the diplomatic missions of the two countries, Khan said.

LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that there was no doubt in it that the United Kingdom, being an active member of the European Union, offers tremendous opportunities to Pakistani businessmen, but the two sides need well-directed, sector-specific moves to achieve the desired results.

Pakistan is particularly interested in transfer of technology, but to materialise this idea, expatriate Pakistanis would have to play their due role, he said, and invited the Pakistanis living in the UK to invest in the fields of information technology, telecommunications, infrastructure development, education, and food preservation technologies.