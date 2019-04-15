No quick fixes to the economy: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said there are no quick fixes for the country’s economy but gave assurances the government is meeting its targets which will pave the way for foreign investment in the country.

“No one, not even Finance Minister Asad Umar can fix the economy instantly,” he told reporters after inaugurating a water filtration plant here on Sunday. “If toppling the government was the solution to the issue, no government would survive.” He held previous governments responsible for economic crisis, saying record loans were taken during the last decade. He, however, added economic situation would improve with the passage of time. He said the masses had voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power and the government would complete its constitutional tenure after which it would present its performance before the people.

He stressed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution from which the government expects to help eradicate corruption from the country. Corrupt elements, no matter which party they belong to, must be brought to justice, he said.

Qureshi said the government could not pressurise the NAB since the bureau was free in taking its decisions. He said the government could not get decisions of its choice from the NAB and wanted from the bureau to bring corrupt elements to justice without any discrimination.

Responding to a question about alleged Indian involvement in recent incident of terrorism in Quetta, the foreign minister said: “Pakistan is a responsible country and it will not act like India which issues irresponsible statements.”

Pakistan would thoroughly investigate the incident to trace culprits and determine whether foreign hands were involved or it was a result of sectarianism, he said, adding: “The people of Hazara community are well mannered, educated and brave”. He said the government was committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from the country. To a query about any threat from India, Qureshi said there was a need to remain vigilant till the conclusion of election process in India. About Afghanistan, he said Pakistan was playing its role for peace and stability in that country, adding: “We will not interfere in any country’s internal matters.”

Qureshi disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Iran and China, saying Iran was a friendly neighbour of Pakistan and peaceful border with Iran was of vital importance. He added the Premier will attend the opening session of Belt and Road Forum as chief guest, besides holding important meetings with the Chinese leadership.

The foreign minister said he himself would visit Japan in next few days. Qureshi observed Pakistan was interacting with three important countries and heading to meet targets related to foreign affairs.

To a question about bureaucracy, Qureshi said it was the duty of bureaucracy to implement policies of the incumbent government, adding the government was striving hard to improve the national economy.