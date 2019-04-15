close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
April 15, 2019

ISO activists stage rally to condemn Quetta blast

National

BR
Bureau report
April 15, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Imamia Students Organisation (ISO) staged a protest here on Sunday against the bomb explosion in Hazar Ganji in Quetta.

The protesters gathered near the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans to condemn the gory incident.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans like ‘stop genocide of Hazara community, provide protection and justice to Shias,’ they demanded immediate arrest and bringing to book the perpetrators.

Questioning the role of institutions, they complained the killers were free to carry out genocide of Hazara community.

They warned of launching protest movement if the killers were not brought to justice at the earliest.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan