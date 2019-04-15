3 robbers held

DASKA: Satra police Sunday claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered cash, motorcycles and a cell phone from their possession.

Police arrested accused Amjad, Salman and Zaheer, who were looting locals. The police recovered Rs 175,000, three motorcycles and a cell phone.

TWO INJURED: Five accused abducted and injured two people in the city area on Sunday. Abdullah and Ali Butt were heading to their homes when accused Abbas, Asif and their three accomplices abducted them and injured them. Later, the locals rescued them.

POWER THEFT CASES: Police Sunday registered cases against four people on charges of stealing electricity. On the report of the Gepco SDOs, police booked accused Tahir Naeem, Ansar, Shahbaz and Afzal for stealing power.