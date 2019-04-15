ISO activists stage rally to condemn Quetta blast

PESHAWAR: The Imamia Students Organisation (ISO) staged a protest here on Sunday against the bomb explosion in Hazar Ganji in Quetta.

The protesters gathered near the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans to condemn the gory incident.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans like ‘stop genocide of Hazara community, provide protection and justice to Shias,’ they demanded immediate arrest and bringing to book the perpetrators.

Questioning the role of institutions, they complained the killers were free to carry out genocide of Hazara community.

They warned of launching protest movement if the killers were not brought to justice at the earliest.