University of Central Punjab win HEC tennis championship

KARACHI: University of Central Punjab won the HEC Inter-varsity men’s tennis championships at PTF Complex, Islamabad, on Sunday. University of Central Punjab beat LUMS 2-1 in the final. Agriculture University, Peshawar, thrashed University of Peshawar 2-0 to claim the third position. The event was organised by Air University, Islamabad, under the auspices of HEC. President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.
