Williams century steers Zimbabwe to series win

HARARE: Sean Williams’ superb hundred helped Zimbabwe crush United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 131 runs in the third One-day International (ODI) of the series here on Sunday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted 307-4 thanks largely to an excellent unbeaten 109 from Williams, supported by half-centuries from Craig Ervine (64) and Peter Moor (58*). UAE, playing in their first full series against an ICC Full Member, could only reach 176 in reply, thus handing a series victory to their opponents.

Zimbabwe were put into bat by visiting captain Mohammad Naveed, and Williams was dominant throughout his effort, smashing seven fours and three sixes in his 84-ball knock having arrived at the crease in the 22nd over following Solomon Mire’s dismissal for 40.

Moor and Williams added 145 for the fifth wicket, as Naveed (1-42) turned out to be the most effective bowler on a difficult day in the field for the tourists. UAE were then playing catch up for the remainder of the match in pursuit of a difficult 308, and things were made worse when they lost three wickets inside the first six overs.

Chundangapoyil Rizwan (47) offered some resistance in the middle order, as did Muhammad Usman (49), but their contributions were in vain, as an impressive bowling performance kept at bay an unlikely resurgence in the latter stages of the affair.

Ryan Burl (3-31) was central in dismantling the UAE line-up, while Williams (0-34), Chris Mbofu (1-29), Donald Tiripano (1-16), Sikandar Raza (2-44) and Kyle Jarvis (2-20) all helped squeeze their opposition with economical contributions. The win secured series victory with a game to spare, with the fourth and final bout scheduled to take place on Tuesday (tomorrow).