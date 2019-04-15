MA International Relations exam result announced

Karachi University Controller of Examinations Dr Irfan Aziz on Friday announced the results of the Master's of Arts in International Relations annual examinations 2017.

As per the gazette issued, 1,041 candidates were registered and 1,003 students appeared in the exams. A total of 63 candidates passed their exams in first division, 496 students with second division while 444 candidates were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 55.73.

Shumaila obtained 680 marks out of total 1,000 and secured first position, Qurra-Tul-Ain bagged 671 marks and stood second while Sehrish Anwer got 660 marks and secured third position.

Meanwhile, the varsity also announced it would the practical annual examinations 2018 of Bachelors of Arts in Psychology. The exam would start from April 22 in all concerned colleges across the city.

The candidates were directed to contact the concerned colleges for the practical and bring admit cards along with CNIC at the time of appearing in the practical exams. They were also advised to bring their psychology practical journals duly certified by their respective course in-charge, the statement added.