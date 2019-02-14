40 more people in queue for going to jail: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: The Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on Wednesday said that 40 more people, who were dons in politics and looted the country, are in queue for jail.

He said this while speaking to the media as he departed from Rawalpindi for Multan via Thal Express. He said, “Thieves looted the country.” Rashid said there is no choice but to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “If I were the prime minister, I would have also approached the IMF,” the railways minister said.

He announced that he would file a writ petition with the Supreme Court if no decision is taken on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahbaz Sharif's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairmanship. Speaking to Geo Pakistan, Sh Rashid, who is opposing the appointment of the PML-N leader as the PAC chairman, said, “I will wait and see this week and if no decision is taken on Shahbaz's PAC chairmanship, I will file a writ petition with the Supreme Court by Monday or Tuesday.”

Regarding his own PAC membership, the railway minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan inquired from the law minister whether a minister can become a member of the PAC and he confirmed there was no legal hitch.” Rashid clarified, “I have no issue with any PTI member and did not ask to become the PAC member myself.” Rashid continued, “When I asked Naeemul Haque, he handed me a notification that PM Imran has directed the speaker about it. Now if the speaker has any reservations about me, then I am not aware of them, but the government has certain reservations about him.

“It is not appropriate for me to share those reservations and I respect the speaker but I feel he is taking a wrong decision.” “I am standing by my decision to join the PAC because of PM Imran. If the premier thinks the committee does not need me, it is fine with me,” he added.

The railway minister further said, “The PML-N leader is asking the speaker to include Khawaja Asif and Rana Sanullah”.

“There will be two PACs – one will be addressed by Shahbaz and the other by me.” He claimed that “PM Imran calls me a one-man army." “Even in the Panama case, a decision was taken on my request.” Rashid continued, “PM Imran is aware of everyone’s frequency and important decisions will be taken by June 30.” Regarding any National Reconciliation Ordinance, the railway minister said, “Those nations which were the guarantors of the NRO are now unhappy. King Abdullah apologised to former president Pervez Musharraf in front of me and said they had committed a mistake.”