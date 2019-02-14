Minister seeks parties’ support on Local Government law

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is determined to bring real change in the country through transfer of powers to people at grassroots for which new local governments law is being introduced.

Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government & Community Development Muhammad Basharat Raja said this during a meeting held at his office on Wednesday. He also requested all political parties to support the government in its peoples’ friendly agenda and assist it to approve the new law from the assembly so that the public could get benefits in form of development and state of the art service delivery. The minister assured that the new law would have ability to solve the citizens’ civic problems on their doorsteps as it would give them decision-making power to identify their own problems and easy access to their elected LB representatives. He said: “Our party is committed to enacting a comprehensive and effective local bodies’ law in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to improve the conditions of the poor and the deprived population. If our local bodies system will be strengthened, the democracy will be more beneficial and fruitful for the common man. The work is in progress on new law and it will be brought in assembly with mutual consensus.

LDA, PEC sign MoU: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), under which, PEC will cooperate with LDA for adoption of best practices and international standard building codes during construction of various kinds of buildings.

Officials said the PEC would also set the criteria for the process in monitoring of various stages of construction of buildings. The document was signed by LDA Director General Amna Imran Khan and PEC Chairman Engineer Salim Javed during a ceremony held at LDA Office at Johar Town here on Wednesday. LDA Vice-Chairman S.M.Imran observed that construction of quality high-rise buildings in Lahore was the need of the hour as horizontal spread of the City was destroying the eco-friendly environment besides leaving insufficient land for agricultural purpose.

He observed that seeking cooperation of the PEC for building control was one of the most brilliant initiatives by the LDA. He thanked the PEC for voluntarily cooperating with LDA. He also appreciated the vision of LDA DG Amna Imran Khan for change and development in Lahore. According to the MoU, both parties have reached an understanding, in principle, in certain matters. A committee would be constituted involving key stakeholders from both LDA and PEC to devise plan and procedures as required.