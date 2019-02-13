Headstart wins robotics competition

Islamabad : The Headstart School won the first, second and third positions in the Figure 8 module of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers' National Electronics Olympiad at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, Topi.

The three-day event consisted of robotics and other competitions catering to many roots of electronics and electrical engineering.

Six teams from the Headstart School participated in the Figure 8 robotics module. The Headstart teams clinched all top positions in the competition.

Around 150 robots participated in the NEO 2019. Of them, 16 participated in Figure 8 module.

There were a total of 10 modules, including Robowars, which interested the audience tremendously.

GIKI Dean Prof Nisar Ahmad appreciated the talent and work of the participants and said the country had a bright future in the shape of gifted youths.