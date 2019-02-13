Making police service-oriented top priority, says IGP

Islamabad : Police Complaint Redressal System, at G-8/4 Rescue 15 Office, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

According to details, as envisioned by the Supreme Court and Government, in the light of Police Reforms report Police Complaint Redressal System was inaugurated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

This occasion was graced by Secretary Dr. Rahim Awan, Secretary Ministry of Justice and Law Commission, Joint secretary research Nadia Ikram, Nasrullah Khan, Sanam Bukhari research Officer, Section officer Tanvir Jajja, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar ul Din Syed, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, AIG (Operation) Sardar Ghias Gul, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanvir, (SP Rural) Omar Khan, SP Hassam Bin Iqbal and SP Saddar Malik Naeem Iqbal. Besides three former IGs, Afzal Shigri, Tariq Pervez and Syed Kamal Shah, members of Police Reforms Committee also participated.

This Police Complaint Redressal System has been fully computerised and made functional in order to serve masses and redress their grievances on priority bases. According to this system, complaint will be received round the clock bases. There will be auto generated SMS sent to the complainant and the complainant will also receive the call from Police Sub Divisional Officer.

The IGP, while speaking on the importance of this complaint redressal system, said that the public can file any kind of complaint; whether it is non registration of FIR improper investigation, corruption about police or any other complaint which is not heard properly at the police station. After receipt of complaint, the dedicated staff would immediately initiate an action and proceed accordingly. Its primary objective is to respect the public, serve the public and deliver it efficiently.

The IGP further maintained that this system would ultimate alleviate public grievances and Public would not file section 22A petitions (Cr.PC) in the courts.

This would provide a forum for the citizens to redress their complaints on emergent and urgent bases. This will be proved as internal oversight and accountability over police as well.

Its complaints shall be analysed and reviewed on monthly bases, which shall also be followed by monthly review meeting. It is an initiative which would restore the public confidence over the police and foster healthy relationship.

Later on, Police Reforms Panel led by Secretary Law Dr Raheem Awan and three former IGPs also briefed the dedicated staff and inculcated the importance of this system. All the participants including IGP Islamabad expressed deepest gratitude to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.