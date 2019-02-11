Rehabilitation of women beggars stressed

Islamabad : The representatives of civil society Sunday urged the authorities concerned for rehabilitation of women beggars as they were seen lined up in every market of the twin cities.

They were of the view that it was the responsibility of the government for taking necessary and rehabilitative steps in this regard.

Musrat Naz, from Awaz NGO said the beggars were physically challenged people or some stuck up in mafia and are left with no other choice but go for begging.

He said shelters homes with legal protection should be given to women beggars and there must be work done on their little entrepreneur skills.

Beggary was a social evil which needs urgent measures to be tackled, he said. Muhammad Owais, a social worker said the curse of beggary has stuck in our society like a termite, because of unemployment, poverty and illiteracy.

He said providing basic facilities to poor like free education and health facilities, housing facilities to deal will help in eliminating this evil. He suggested that for healthy environment in society there was need of stringent laws to combat with beggary problem.

As a citizen we should discourage beggars and should encourage them to do some work and in this we can help them, he added.

When contacted a Federal Ombudsman official Khalid Sayal said we have prepared a report in which we have recommended some necessary steps for their rehabilitation including shelters and security for them.

They were some more steps in pipeline for their betterment. The present government was trying its best to assist the down trodden of the society, he said.