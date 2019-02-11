1.2m trees to be planted in Balochistan this year: CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal on Sunday said that 1.2 million trees will be planted across the province this year.

Speaking to media in here, Jam Kamal said that under a five year project of tree plantation, more than 250 million trees would be planted throughout the province to counter environmental hazards. He said that new Forest Act will also be imposed soon to promote reforestation in the province.

The chief minister urged the people to actively participate in the plantation campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the 10 Billion Tree Plantation Drive in Balloki. The prime minister planted a sapling at the Forest Reserve in Balloki to mark the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign. Under the programme, which aims to counter climate change and pollution, the forestation of the land will take place, in addition to establishing wild life parks.