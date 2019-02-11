close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Four held for robbery

National

February 11, 2019

SARGODHA: Police have arrested four persons involved in robbery and recovered gold ornaments from them.

Sajid Hussain was on his way home when two armed persons snatched 1.166kg gold ornaments worth Rs 4.9m from him. DPO Hassan Raza taking notice of the incident constituted special teams to arrest the robbers. The police teams arrested four robbers, Hashim, Mudassar of Fatima Jinnah, M Javed and Abdul Rehman from Sabarwal Colony.

