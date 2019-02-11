Homelessness

This refers to the article ‘Being homeless’ (February 9) by Nicole Braun. The writer has brilliantly sketched the plight of homeless people who have to brace harsh weather patterns under the open sky. The problem of homelessness exists in Pakistan as well. To tackle the problem the PM set up shelter homes for needy people. But there is a need for more government work.

The PM has to come up with better policies to ensure that affordable housing is available to everyone in the country. People voted for Imran Khan because he vowed to bring the change in the country. Now is the time for him to deliver on his promises.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran