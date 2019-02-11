close
Mon Feb 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 11, 2019

Homelessness

Newspost

February 11, 2019

This refers to the article ‘Being homeless’ (February 9) by Nicole Braun. The writer has brilliantly sketched the plight of homeless people who have to brace harsh weather patterns under the open sky. The problem of homelessness exists in Pakistan as well. To tackle the problem the PM set up shelter homes for needy people. But there is a need for more government work.

The PM has to come up with better policies to ensure that affordable housing is available to everyone in the country. People voted for Imran Khan because he vowed to bring the change in the country. Now is the time for him to deliver on his promises.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost