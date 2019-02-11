Deprived of our right

Education is a basic right of all citizens, but my villagers are bereft of this right. For the last three years, my village school ‘Government Boys High school Panjodero’ is under construction. Even though a sufficient budget has been given for the construction of the school, it has not been completed to date due to the laid-back attitude of constructors.

Almost 900 students of different villages were studying in this school. Owing to construction work, they were shifted to the girls’ high school and are now taught in the evening shift. But because of time constraints (the school is held for 90 minutes), these students are taught only two subjects per day. The village is in a desperate need of boys’ high school. The relevant authorities should take notice of the situation and ensure the timely construction of the school.

Siraj Ahmed Narejo

Naudero