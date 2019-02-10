LRC hosts Pak Derby trial race today

LAHORE: The trials race to pick the best lot of four-year-old Pakistani colts and fillies for participation in the next week’s Pakistan Derby 2019 will take place on Sunday (today) at Lahore Race Club (LRC).

The day will also feature Munir Dar Memorial Cup, the Nosha Cup and seven Sawat Plate races. The distance for derby trials is 2000 metres and competition is among 10 horses foaled in 2015. Munir Dar Cup is reserved for three year aged ponies, which are five in number and they will run to cover 1200 merters space while Nosha Cup would see six horses running the 1300 metres distance to be the winners. Out of the 10 races to be held during the day, seven are the plate races of different classes and divisions.

Races details: First race favourite for win Khushtaba, place Umer Queen and fluke King Queen while others in therun are Alex, Mozrat, Butt The Great, Almas Choice, Prince Of Dubai, Maradona, Hamayoon Choice, Sweet Golden, Nabeel Choice, Red Boy, Qalandra, Rani Shahvran De and Day Light.

Second race favourite for win Turab Prince, place Baa Aytbar and fluke Queen Esmeralda and other includes Mehmoor Princess, Dubai Marina, Race Da Prince, Beach Beauty, Ramak Queen, Gohar Prince, Public Fancy, Dance & Dance, London Queen, Dil De Shahzadi, Nevada, Bholi Bhali and Lady Niba

Third race favourite for win Furious, place KFK Princess and fluke Neeli De Malika and the field is completed by Raees, Zahid Love, Full Moon, Uzair Pnnce, On The Spot Win, Amir’s Love, Sweet Miracle, Sheba, Dimple, Afzaal Choice, Good Action, Golden Apple and Ubbi.

Fourth race favourite for win Natalia, place Piyara Sayeen and fluke Lisbon and pther in the run are Pin Point, Fire Ball, Lucky Rajoo, Dancing Beauty, Chan Punjabi, Silent Warrior, Bright Life, Neeli The Great, Piyari Guria and Sialkot Star. Fifth Munir Ahmad Dar Memorial Cup race favourite for win License To Kill, place Costa Rica and fluke Waritis and others include Atlantic Ocean and Miss Mohni Road.

Sixth The Derby Trials race favourite for win Al Akbar, place Victim of Love and fluke Big Act and other in the field are California, Simba, Goleke Queen, Toronto, Determination, Last Dance and Nanook.

Seventh Nosha Cup race favourite for win Town Girl, place Sparking and fluke Bet Fair and other are Mighty Wings, Chan Makhna and Benevolent.

Eigth race favourite for win Montreal, place Madhun Dixit and fluke Phenominal One and the field is completed by Tiger Jet, Pence of Lion, Satam-a-suit, Raat Ki Rani, Mitwa, Shan-e-Kaif and Salam-e-Dera.

Ninth race favourite for win Minding, place Sinner and fluke Timbo and other participants are Candle, Blue Max, Abdullah Princess and Four Chaar Hai.

Tenth race favourite for win Miss Ravi Road, place Gambler’s Boy and fluke Golra Pride. Other participants Sky Link, Punjabi Munda, Big Foot, Moon Soon, Sardar Jee, Vegas, Petra, Titli, Push The Limit, Gold One and Asad Prince.