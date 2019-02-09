PHF urged to implement Zahir Shah report

ISLAMABAD: A Congress member of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Friday called for implantation of Zahir Shah fact-finding report to put the national game on the right track.

In response to Punjab Hockey explanation letter, Syed Ali Abbas, president Gujranwala District Hockey Association, said that unless and until the PHF implement Zahir Shah report’s finding, things will not improve.

“It was the PHF president who constituted the committee in Naveed Alam’s case. It is now pertinent on the national federation to implement that report.

“If the PHF has removed Naveed Alam on that report why other recommendations are not being implemented? Unless and until, the PHF implement that report in letter and spirit, things would not improve,” he said.

The Punjab Hockey ay had issued an explanation letter to Syed Ali Abbas, saying that “the Association has observed that you as a member of PHF Congress have been taking part in anti-PHF drive of certain disgruntled, disillusioned and dishearten elements through social media. Your conduct has added to tarnish PHF’s image and interest. I have been directed by the president PHF to take a serious view of this undesirable activity and take appropriate action to arrest this trend.

“I, therefore as secretary Punjab Hockey Association call for you to explain as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you,” the letter written by Col (r) Asif Naz Khokhar, secretary Punjab hockey says.

In answer to the explanation letter issued on February 6, Ali Abbas said that the PHF Constitution never barred him for issuing statements on the important matters relating to Pakistan hockey.

“In fact there is no bar on any Congress member to give his opinion on good and bad in the national game. As a district hockey president it is my right to speak on such matters. I have done nothing wrong to defame Pakistan hockey.

In his answer, Ali Abbas demanded authentic audited report of the PHF accounts for the last three years.

“I have my right to demand the audited report of PHF’s accounts. As a Congress member we have yet to get audited report of the PHF accounts.”

He added that the PHF has virtually become a job centre. “It is unjust on the game to see officials getting double salary.”

Ali Abbas said as a Congress member, it was his right to know the reasons of Pakistan worst ever performances in recent past including the World Cup where the team finished poor 12th.

“There is no need to constitute committee to know the reason of the defeat. The PHF officials who are there on heavy perks and privileges should be competent enough to know the reasons of this debacle.”

He said as a highly qualified PHF Congress official (pursuing his PhD Degree in Sports Sciences), his views on the social media were only meant for the betterment of the game. “I am research scholar and have every right to share my thoughts.”