Bates fifty helps NZ clinch T20 series

AUCKLAND: It could have gone either way, but New Zealand made the most of a few Indian lapses on the field and held their nerve just a shade better than their opponents to clinch a last-ball win in the second T20I.

The four-wicket win, achieved with a quick single, gave New Zealand a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, after they had won the first convincingly by 23 runs.

Batting first after losing the toss in what was their 100th T20I, India put up 135 for 6, lower than they had within their range when Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were stroking the ball freely early on.

After pulling things back nicely, New Zealand had Suzie Bates leading a strong top-order show before a clutch of wickets brought India back into the match. But a series of misses on the field, especially from wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia, allowed New Zealand to stay in the hunt, keeping the target within their grasp, and pull off victory despite a good last over from Mansi Joshi. Scores: New Zealand women 136 for 6 (Bates 62, Reddy 2-22, Radha 2-23) beat India women 135 for 6 (Rodrigues 72, Mandhana 36, Mair 2-17) by four wickets.