Steps urged to check population growth

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Jawan Bakhat Hashim has said the Population Welfare Department should focus the steps to control population growth rate instead of new appointments to the department.

He said Population Welfare Department should work along with Health Department for effective work on health projects. The minister said this while chairing the fifth meeting of Standing Committee on Finance in Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Friday.

He directed the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) to forget about the hiring of unnecessary human resource and suggested utilisation of the private sector infrastructure after evolving basic structure of the projects. He directed evolving a clear policy for daily wagers and appointment of contract employees on need basis. He directed the officers concerned to get sponsors for the festivals organised by different departments.

The minister approved hiring of the necessary staff for timely completion of the ongoing projects. However, he instructed that the departments should avoid unnecessary hiring. The minister asked the Finance Department to constitute a committee for making a policy on daily wagers’ appointments in the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Yousaf Nasim Khokar, Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Planning and Development Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani and the secretaries of other departments concerned.

Taskforce: A taskforce has been set up by the Punjab government for ensuring 100 per cent collection of water rate from farmers. According to a spokesperson for provincial irrigation department, the taskforce will work under administration of Punjab irrigation & drainage authority.

Action will be taken indiscriminately against defaulters and people involved in water theft. A campaign in this regard is being launched in the province. It has been ordered to stop supplying canal water to defaulters.

fancy projects: Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the former rulers promoted a culture of corruption and nepotism and worked on fancy projects which did not benefit the poor masses at all.

According to a handout, he said this while talking to PTI workers at his office on Friday. He said the efforts by the incumbent government to strengthen the economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would start bearing fruit soon. He said the government was promoting industry as it could strengthen the economy and create new job opportunities.

LDA: Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan has established a new director, Building Control Directorate, comprising qualified civil engineers in the Town Planning Wing.

Engineer Aabid Raza Sayed has been appointed as the director of the newly-established directorate. Officials said the LDA DG also deputed teams of to curb construction of illegal structures and ensuring implementation of building regulations in the LDA-controlled areas.

Officials said headed by a deputy director, each team of the special squad would comprise 10 surveyors who would regularly carry out surveys of their respective areas for identifying the ongoing illegal constructions and reporting about them to the officers concerned.

The relevant officers will issue notices to the persons responsible for illegal constructions before proceeding further, officials maintained. The LDA DG asked the members of the teams for playing their role in the development of the City and making public service their mission. She also announced cash awards for their good performance.