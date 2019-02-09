Governor at a seminar: Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to boost economy

LAHORE: Visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman that is scheduled next week will herald a new era of prosperity and economic stability in Pakistan.

This was stated by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at a seminar held on “Status of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations” Friday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council at a hotel.

Punjab Governor stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to make Pakistan a state on the pattern of Madina. Being Muslim we are knotted in the relationship of faith with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he said. Imran Khan made first state visit to Saudi Arabia. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are time tested friends. In every thick and thin, both the brother Islamic countries have helped each other. Saudi Arabia has always remained on forefront whenever Pakistan has called Saudi Arabia either on the occasion of nuclear sanctions or economic mayhem, said governor.

Saudi Arabia and UAE supported Pakistan to overcome the financial crisis the PTI government inherited from previous government, the governor said adding that the visit of Saudi Crown Prince scheduled next week will herald a new era of prosperity and economic stability in Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia's investment in Pakistan will reinforce investment from all over world and with Saudi investment Pakistan will resume the trust of business communities in the world. Makkah and Madina are centres of Muslims faith and unity. Muslims from all over world gather in Harmain Al Sharifain keeping aside all the prejudices.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Prof Zamir-ur-Rehman, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Zubair Zahid, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Assed-ur-Rehman, Qari Mubashar Rahimi and Maulana Islamuddin also spoke on the occasion. They stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in eternal relationship of brotherhood and no one could create differences between them. They lauded the efforts of the PTI government for strengthening ties with brother Muslim countries. Pakistan has to play a bridge like role in cementing relations among Muslim countries, the speakers concluded.