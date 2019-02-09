Health staff on entry points alerted about measles

Islamabad: Health staff deputed on all entry points to Pakistan has been alerted to monitor passengers arriving from the Philippines, which is in the grip of a measles outbreak. Pakistani citizens have also been advised to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

Directions to this effect have been issued by Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani in cognizance of the reported measles outbreak in Philippines. The authorities in Manila have declared an outbreak situation of the contagious disease in several areas of the country including the capital Manila.

Pakistan has only recently carried out its largest-ever measles vaccination campaign for children. “Our children are protected so there is no cause for concern,” a statement by the Health Ministry states.