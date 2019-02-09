Wasa provides water bowsers to Murree admin as water freezes

Rawalpindi: Due to heavy snowfall and disruption of water supply, the management of Water and Sewerage Agency (WASA) has provided the services of two bowsers to Murree administration for meeting the demand of water over there.

On the request of the administration of Murree, Wasa Chairman Arif Abbasi and its Managing Director, Raja Shoukat on Friday despatched two tankers to the Deputy Commissioner of Murree for providing the facility of water to people as well as hundreds of tourists visiting there to see snowfall over there.

Wasa has also sent some of the water staff to Murree for extending services of water to the people through bowsers and improving the water pipes which have condensed because of heavy snowfall since December.

“As the water pipes have condensed due to heavy snowfall and freezing temperature and the administration of Murree was facing hardships to provide water supply to its people as well as tourists.”