Comprehensive security plan for PSL matches finalised

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Amir Farooqi of East Range has finalised a comprehensive security plan for the upcoming much- awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL) whose four matches will be played in Karachi.

Moreover, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed for the PSL matches. Talking to The News, DIG Farooqi said that they had divided the security plan into some categories that included areas and responsibility of agency, the funnel areas and routes in the surroundings of the National Stadium Karachi (NSK), the parking lots and a crisis management plan.

The 4th edition of the PSL is scheduled to take place from February 14 to March 17 and the opening ceremony will be held in the UAE on February 14. Out of the 34 matches, five will be played in Karachi.

DIG Farooqi added that the security plan included the safety and security of the players, officials, VVIPs/VIPs, and general public.

It will be ensured that no commotion or embarrassing situation is caused on the routes and around the NSK and no act of terrorism and sabotage takes place along the route and around the stadium.

Close surveillance of suspicious individuals and activities will be maintained. All routes, parking areas, diversion points, deep sealing come under the duty of the Sindh Police Department, while a technical sweeping by the bomb disposal squad and intelligence gathering will be carried out by the Special Branch of the Sindh Police.

DIG Farooqi said that as it is an international event, we have planned and adopt extra security measures and also made deployments in phases. At the airport 348 personnel will be deployed, including 266 Jawans, 10 police mobiles, a close protection unit of police commandos, outer cordon duty along railing and fences, snipers’ duty with binoculars and NVGs and torches, coordination with air traffic control and the Rapid Response Force.

Funnel area security

The funnel area is fenced from the roadside as a physical barrier to stop unwanted movement of vehicles and persons. The combing of the funnel area will start three days prior to arrival of the teams, DIG Farooqi said and added that the deployment of police personnel on patrolling will be around the funnel area to stop and search any suspicious movement.

Rooftops of highrise buildings in the funnel area will be covered with proper security arrangements and security of the inner cordon of funnel area lies with the Airport Security Force.

Moreover, the search operations will be conducted at localities around the airport that includes Haji Natha Khan Goth with a 3,500 to 4,000 population, Bhittaiabad with an estimated population of 200,000 to 250,000, Dhani Bux Goth, Rashdi Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Sharea Faisal.

Route security

All the buildings and shops en-route will be checked especially with reference to new tenants and strangers and all unauthorised vehicles will be removed from the service lanes of the main routes. Personnel of the bomb disposal squad will sweep the bridges, culverts and other suspicious items/places.

Security around NSK

DIG Farooqi said that they had also made a five-tier security plan in and around the area of the National Stadium Karachi.

Like Zone 5 will deal with the outermost periphery/main roads security, including the highrise buildings (Sharea Faisal, University road), Zone 4 will deal with the security of roads leading towards the National Stadium and the adjoining highrise buildings (Karsaz Road, Dalmia Road and Stadium Road), Zone 3 will deal with the security of outer cordon of the stadium, including periphery roads of the NSK (peripheral roads surrounding the NSK, i.e. Sir Shah Suleman Road), Zone 2 will deal with the security of entry to the NSK, including outer gates and boundary walls, and Zone 1 will deal with the security inside the National Stadium.

Search around NSK

The police have also planned search operations in the surrounding areas of the National Stadium Karachi, which include Pehlwan Goth, Shanti Nagar, Tayyab Goth, Moosa Goth, Umar Jokhio Goth, Ghousia Colony, Sherpau Basti, Madina Colony, Nishter Basti, Jamali Colony and Nafeesabad. The areas lie under the jurisdictions of Aziz Bhatti, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and PIB Colony police remits.

BDS teams

DIG Farooqi added that five hours before the entrance of the crowd, Bomb Disposal Squad incharge may take charge of the stadium for sweeping and search, and seal the premises. The BDS teams must be present throughout the event, at all parking areas, including VVIP parking, and disembarking points.

The Special Branch will be responsible for the under vehicle surveillance system at parking areas and the NSK. Shuttle buses will go through BDS sweeping and search and a canine force will also be available.

Working of VOC

The suggested point for the venue operation centre (VOC) -- main pavilion building – will remain operative before and after the match (24 hours) to record any suspicious entry/movement and the officials will be deployed at the VOC in two shifts. The VOC will inform the local police and also communicate to point incharges about any suspicious movement. The local police will keep the senior officers posted about the current situation.

Moreover, the general parking areas are Gharib Nawaz Football Ground, Federal Urdu University, the open ground adjacent to Hakeem Said Park, the Sunday Market ground opposite the Baitul Muqaram Masjid, KMC Sports Complex and China Ground on Kashmir Road.

The vehicles of VVIPs and escorts will be parked at the China Ground near the NCC, VIP vehicles and escorts will be parked at the Bahria University, while media vehicles will be parked at the NCC opposite Gate No-8.

The manpower to be deployed at general parking areas will ensure filtration with regard to prohibited items, etc. Tickets will be checked/scanned with the assistance of PCB officials prior to the boarding of shuttles.

Sealing/choking points

The deployments at following disembarking points will ensure further filtration after thorough (physical) search of spectators, etc. Tickets will be double-checked/scanned with the assistance of PCB officials prior to boarding of shuttles. No unauthorised item which may cause harm to human being will be allowed, and only the flags of the playing teams will be allowed.

Deployment inside NSK

A force equipped with anti-riot skills will also be deployed inside the NSK and along the boundary rope of the ground commandos will be scattered in PCB tracksuits to spot and contain any movement from the crowd. Two DSPs, four Inspectors, 10 SIs and ASIs and 80 Jawans will perform this duty.