Healthier aging

Many factors influence how we age, ranging from dietary choices and physical activity to health screenings and managing risk factors for disease. The US National Institute on Aging suggests these steps to promote healthier aging:

* Get regular exercise. Studies have shown that people who exercise often live longer, healthier and happier lives.

* Pay close attention to weight and shape. Both your body mass index and the shape of your body (where you carry weight) make a difference.

* Identify and participate in activities that you enjoy, such as volunteering, hobbies & social activities.