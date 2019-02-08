‘MQM hitman who killed ex-town Nazim’ arrested

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Thursday arrested a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement for his alleged involvement in the targeted killing of a former Town Nazim of Liaquatabad, Dr Perveez Mehmood.

Acting on a tip-off, CTD officials conducted a raid near the Jumman Shah Bukhari shrine and arrested Syed Babar Ali alias Mota. The initial investigation revealed that he was involved in the killing of Mehmood, who was killed along with his friend in North Nazimabad on September 17, 2012. The suspect also admitted his involvement in extortion cases and transportation of illegal weapons.

10 suspects arrested

The Paramilitary force arrested 10 suspects during raids in different parts of the city. According to a Rangers spokesperson, Abdul Wahab and Sharjeel alias Bilal, associated with the Lyari gang war, were arrested in the Eidu Lane area of Lyari and Memon Goth. They were said to be involved in various street crime cases and robberies.

Haider Ali, Adnan Shah, Ahsan alias Dada, Abdullah, Liaquat Ali, Bashir, Maula Buksh , Pappu, Yasir Ali and Arsalan alias Chacha were arrested in Sir Syed Colony and Sacchal for their involvement in street crime, robberies and drug peddling. Arms and ammunition were seized from their possession and they were handed over to police for further legal action.