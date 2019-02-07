Minister orders land purchase for LDA City

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has directed the private development partners for speeding up procurement of land for LDA City with a view to completing the housing scheme within the timelines set by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He has directed the Lahore Development Authority for establishing a site office at the scheme within two days and deputing necessary staff for quickly finalising formalities in this regard. Chairing a meeting on Wednesday to review the progress on LDA City, the provincial minister asked the development partners for providing a compact piece of land of reasonable size where work could be started for development of infrastructure, construction of road network as well as water supply and sewerage systems in the scheme.

He asked the officers concerned of LDA for providing layout plan of the phase one to the development partners so that they could identify the missing links and earmark for purchasing the pieces of land required for making a compact chunk of land for starting development works. The minister warned that delay in allocation of plots to more than 9,000 file holders could create trouble for the parties concerned. He further directed for extending the facility of accepting land to be presented by local land owners for the scheme in their individual capacity, without involving the development partners.

Director General Lahore Development Authority Amna Imran Khan said Supreme Court of Pakistan had given eight months' time for completing this scheme. The timeline has commenced from January21, she added. She report about progress on the scheme will be regularly submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan every month.

"We are racing against time. Therefore, we need to come up to the expectations of people and maintain credibility of LDA by completing the project within minimum possible time," she added. Additional Director General Urban Planning LDA Rana Tikka Khan informed the meeting that development partners had handed over possession of 243-kanal land to LDA the other day. They have presented documents of another 234-kanal land for the scheme. He said focal persons for fast track registration of conveyance deed and execution of mutations had been got appointed in the office of sub registrar Nishter Town. Chief Engineer LDA, Mazhar Hussain Khan informed the meeting that applications for pre-qualification of constructers and contractors had been invited till February 16 for development of infrastructure in the ‘Development Area One’ spreading over 13 thousand of kanals of land along butcher Khana distributary near Ferozepur Road.