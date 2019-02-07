Mega power pilferage unearthed in Multan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Wednesday unearthed a mega power pilferage being committed by fake transformers in a crackdown on Wednesday. According to Mepco officials, a special team led by Gala Mandi subdivision SDO raided a house in Chah Mithaiwala Munirabad and recovered 50-KVA transformer from a secret room that was being used to steal electricity directly from 11-KVA line by hanging jumpers. Accused M Nasir was pilfering electricity for crushing marbles at a factory.
MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Wednesday unearthed a mega power pilferage being committed by fake transformers in a crackdown on Wednesday. According to Mepco officials, a special team led by Gala Mandi subdivision SDO raided a house in Chah Mithaiwala Munirabad and recovered 50-KVA transformer from a secret room that was being used to steal electricity directly from 11-KVA line by hanging jumpers. Accused M Nasir was pilfering electricity for crushing marbles at a factory.