KP govt constitutes provincial Finance Commission

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a Provincial Finance Commission to carry out its mandated functions and responsibilities provided in Chapter XI, (section 52 and 53) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013.

According to an official handout, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the finance minister, will be its chairman and Minister for Local Government Elections and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai will be the co-chairman.

Similarly, Arshad Ayub Khan, MPA nominated by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, MPA nominated by the leader of opposition of the provincial assembly, Shakeel Qadir Khan, secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Planning & Development Department, Zahir Shah, secretary Local Government, Elections & Rural Development Department, Zakaullah Khattak, secretary Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Azizullah Alizai, nazim district council Dera Ismail Khan, Niaz Ahmad, nazim district council Shangla, Aslam Hayat Khan, nazim tehsil council Ghazi (Haripur) and Aizazullah, nazim tehsil council Serai Naurang (Lakki Marwat) will be members of the Provincial Finance Commission.

The Finance Department shall provide secretarial support and render assistance to the Provincial Finance Commission.