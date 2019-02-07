MQM-L hitman among 13 suspects arrested

The paramilitary force on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 13 suspects, including a target killer, during raids in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesman, soldiers conducted a raid on a tip-off in North Nazimabad and arrested Asif alias Alto, who was allegedly associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L). He was said to be involved in various target killings of Lyari gangsters.

Moreover, Wasim Iqbal, Abdur Rehman, Shahzaib, Noor Ali, Asad Ahmed, Samiuddun, Farooq, Haris, Mumtaz, Yousuf, Ghulam Nabi and Altaf Hussain were arrested in Aziz Bhatti, Al-Falah, Korangi, Ferozabad and Saudabad for their involvement in various street crime cases and drug peddling.

Drugs, arms and ammunition were seized from the suspects. They were later handed over to police for further legal proceedings. A day earlier, the Rangers had arrested eight suspects during raids in the metropolis.

According to a Rangers spokesman, Mohammad Sher, Mehmood, Saleemullah, Kashif Hussain, Mohammad Irfan, Younus Yaseen, Maqsood and Asif Nadeem were arrested in SITE Superhighway for being involved in kidnapping for ransom cases, motorcycle- snatching, street crime, possessing illegal weapons and robberies. The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were handed over to police for further legal action.