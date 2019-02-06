CM’s adviser opens free eye camp

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Advisor on Primary and Secondary Education, Ziaullah Khan Bangash, on Tuesday opened the three-day eye camp. The Al-Shifa Eye Trust had organised the medical camp at the Basic Health Unit Mohammadzai with the collaboration of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL). District Nazim Mohammad Naseem Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Jan and others were present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Ziaullah Bangash lauded the efforts of the Al-Shifa Eye Trust and the OGDCL for organising the camp to provide treatment to the people suffering from eye ailments.