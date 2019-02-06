Six-year-old ticketed

LAHORE: City traffic police on Tuesday issued a challan ticket to a six-year-old boy over riding a small electric bike on main M M Alam Road. Police has issued the challan ticket of Rs500 to the child Yousaf on the license of his father.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has responded to 824 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Six people have died; whereas 923 were injured in these accidents. Out of the injured, 531 with serious injuries were shifted to the hospitals; whereas 386 with minor injuries were provided with the first aid on the spot by the rescue teams.

88 OUTLAWS BUSTED: Iqbal Town division police have arrested 88 criminals and recovered 10 pistols, bullets, more than two kilograms of Charas and 175 bottles of liquor from them. SP Ali Raza said police had also recovered thousands of rupees from gamblers. Moreover four proclaimed offenders and three court offenders were also arrested.

BURNS: A 22-year-old man received burns when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop in the Garden Town police limits on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to hospital. Police said the cylinder exploded due to gas leakage. As a result, the victim identified as Mansha

received injuries.